Nyombi Thembo takes over at UCC

The Independent November 24, 2023

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  The Minister of ICT Chris Baryomunsi has appointed Nyombi Thembo Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) for a five year term. He takes over from Eng. Irene Kaggwa who has been acting since Eng Godfrey Mutabazi’s contract was not renewed in 2020.

Nyombi Thembo, a former ICT Minister, has been Director Rural Development Communications Fund at UCC.

I wish to update you that Hon. George William Nyombi Thembo has been appointed as the substantive Executive Director of UCC.. Join me in congratulating him on his appointment. On my part it has been an honour to serve UCC, the sector, my country & the global industry,” Eng Kaggwa said today.

