NWSC, Umeme disconnect Lukaya market over 3 million arrears

Kalungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly constructed market in Lukaya town council, Kalungu district has been disconnected by Umeme and National Water and Sewerage Corporation over accumulated arrears.

The market owes 1.7 Million Shillings to NWSC, and 1.2 million Shillings to UMEME Limited. The disconnection of the utilities has left vendors counting losses.

Faridah Namugerwa who operates a lock-up says they have been rendered jobless due to lack of power. She notes that business is very low, customers are running to the shops on the streets and they are completely losing out of business.

Jane Nanyonga who sells vegetables says that a good number of vendors are contemplating relocating their businesses due to lack of water and power.

Adinan Ssembuya, the Vice-Chairperson of the Market Vendors Association says that vendors are facing challenges and do not have the money to clear the accumulated bills.

He argues that the vendors have been meeting their obligations by paying rent to the town council, which he says is supposed to clear the utility bills. Ssembuya wants the Ministry of Local Government to intervene in the matter.

Charles Tamale, the Lukaya town council chairperson wonders how the bills accumulated yet the market was not fully occupied.

Lukaya market was constructed at a cost of 2.9 Billion Shillings with funding from the government and the Lake Victoria Environment Management Program-LAVEMP. It accommodates more than 200 vendors.

*****

URN