NWSC starts mega water project in Gulu City

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government through National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has started construction of a Gulu Water Supply and Sanitation project to serve over 341,000 people in Gulu, Karuma, Kamdini, Minakulu, Bobi, Palenga, Koro- Abili and the surrounding areas. The new project will draw water from River Nile at Karuma.

Work on the treatment plant, reservoirs and pipeline are expected to commence in June next year will end by June 2023.

During a tour of the project, NWSC MD Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha said that the corporation is working towards 100% water and sanitation for all residents of Gulu City.

“A few years back, our water source Oyitino dam and the taps in Gulu dried up as a result of the extreme weather conditions in the area. NWSC through GoU support and working with other development partners embarked on plans to boost water supply reliability in the area. This is now underway,” he said

Upon completion, the two projects will cater for demand for water services in Gulu and the surrounding towns up to the year 2040.

He urged Gulu city residents to guard the environment jealously and reminded them of the recent effects of extreme weather conditions

NWSC is also working on water and sanitation improvement projects in Lira, Arua, Parambo, Adjumani, Moyo, Nebbi, Koboko, Bushenyi, Mbarara, Isingiro, Fort Portal, Lugazi, Kampala and Soroti.