NWSC secures land for construction of water reservoir in Gulu city

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Water and Sewerage Cooperation (NWSC) has secured land in Gulu city for the construction of a giant water reservoir, thanks to the family of the late speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

His elder son, Andrew Ojok handed over the 60×60 meter plot situated in Kanyagoga C ward, Bardege-Layibi division along the Gulu-Nimule highway to NWSC on Monday. Francis Owot, the NWSC Director of Finance, says that the land offer follows more than three years of negotiations with Oulanyah’s family, adding that the ill health of the former speaker delayed the land acquisition.

Owot says NWSC will construct a five million and three hundred thousand liter capacity water reservoir to address the water crisis within Gulu city and the neighbouring areas, especially during the dry season.

Apparently, about ten million liters of water are needed in Gulu city but the water body only pumps seven million liters currently. Owot noted that the new reservoir will ensure adequate and constant water supply adding to the five million liter underground tank they currently use.

Eng. Johnson Ambayo, the Deputy Managing Director of NWSC, says that they supply water to the reservoir from Karuma dam and extend their services to other districts and towns including Omoro.

Speaking during the launch, Eng. Badru Kiggundu, the NWSC board chairperson applauded Oulanyah’s family for the good gesture, adding that once the construction works are completed, the water reservoir will be named ‘’Jacob Oulanyah Okori’’ in memory of his good deeds to humanity.

While handing over the plot, Andrew Ojok said that they were happy to serve humanity since it had always been his father’s wish.

Ivan Tekakwo, the NWSC spokesperson for Gulu area says that Sogea Satom Company Limited, which has been contracted to undertake the works will start the construction next month.

*****

URN