NWSC MD Mugisha inducted into African Leadership CEO’s Hall of Fame

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The International Advisory Board of African Leadership Magazine, a publication of African Leadership (UK) Limited meritoriously selected NWSC MD Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha from a shortlist of nominees to be inducted into the AFRICAN LEADERSHIP CEO’S HALL OF FAME 2020.

In the same vein, Eng. Mugisha has also been nominated to be conferred with the Africa Public Service Excellence Award and he shall be featured in the African Leadership Magazine’s February 2020 edition.

These honours are billed to be conferred on him on February 28th, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa, on the sidelines of the African Leadership Magazine’s Person of the Year awards.

African Leadership (UK) Limited is a diversified group of professionals committed to building the Africa of the future by developing an ecosystem of bespoke solutions, creating platforms for connections, and generating value for stakeholders and partners on the African Continent.

The company is also a global leader in promoting African Excellence, achievement and opportunities to an array of stakeholders internationally.

Last year, the African Water Association (AFWA) Board elected Eng Silver Mugisha President of the African Water Association.