NWOYA: Speaker gives RDC two months ultimatum to vacate office

Nwoya, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Nwoya District Speaker, Tonny Okello has asked the Resident District Commissioner, Christopher Omara to vacate his office block within two months.

In the letter dated 27th March 2023 addressed to Omara, the Speaker said that the office was in the year 2019 temporarily allocated to the then Nwoya Resident District Commissioner Robert John Omuut.

He added that the office was to be occupied by the RDC temporarily as he relocates to another place within Anaka Town Council, however, this agreement has not been honored to date.

Okello said that Omara should vacate the office premises within two months. He noted that the office block should have housed the library, speaker`s office, and clerk to the council.

‘’The purpose of this communication is, therefore, to request you to vacate the office; latest two months (27/3/2023) from the date of this letter. Reads part of the letter.

However, Omara said that he is not moved by the letter noting that the Speaker is not the custodian of government, adding that the office block is not within his docket.

Omara said that he is using the office block to serve the government but not for his gain as it also belongs to the government. //Cue in: ‘’but the speaker…

The dispute between the RDC and the councilors has drawn the attention of the Minister for Local Government, Raphael Magyezi who asked the parties to seek an amicable resolution.

URN