Nwoya district NUP boss defects to NRM with 11,000 members register

Nwoya, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly defected members of the National Unity Platform Party –NUP to NRM have promised a massive win for President Museveni in Nwoya district.

The 120 NUP members crossed over to NRM on Saturday 12th from Anaka Town Council in Nwoya district. They were led by Bosco Ocitti Lawino, the former Coordinator and Registrar of NUP in Nwoya District.

Ocitti surrendered his appointment letter as the coordinator and Registrar of NUP in Nwoya and register book which contains 11,000 names of NUP members in the district. Other defectors handed over their NUP red T-Shirts and were each given NRM yellow T-Shirts.

Bosco Ocitti Lawino revealed that he and the other new converts shall start serious mobilization for President Museveni so that he sweeps all the votes in Nwoya against NUP’s Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi who they initially paid allegiance to.

Ocitii said they abandoned NUP party because its top leadership lost track and began running the party as tricksters, something that is contrary to what they first believed in when it was still ‘The People Power Pressure Group”.

He vowed not only to campaign for President Museveni, but other NRM flag bearers in the district as well.

Allan Opiro, another defector who was the NUP Coordinator for Alero Sub –County in Nwoya district told URN in an interview that he will go back to the grassroots and mobilize all the registered supporters of NUP to join NRM party and start massive campaign for President Museveni.

He said they were convinced by the NRM leadership of Nwoya district to join the party after they registered their plights over lack of jobs for the youths, poor education and lack of quality health care services in the district and were promised these would be worked on.

Bosco Odoch Olak, the NRM Regional Coordinator for the Campaign for President Museveni said President Museveni hailed the NUP supporters for crossing over to NRM party and that he pledged to support the youth in their cause provided they mobilize for the party.

But Caesar Lubangakene, the NUP Northern Region Spokesperson told URN that those people who defected to NRM were not members of the NUP party but masqueraders and opportunists who are soliciting for money from the NRM party using NUP’s identity.

He said they are not demoralized by that act but are very busy on the ground to see that their party President Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi wins the 2021 election.

********

URN