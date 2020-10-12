Nwoya district grumbles over UWA cash

Nwoya, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nwoya District Local Government has cried foul over Uganda Wildlife Authority’s payments which fall far short of what the host/neighboring local government expected.

Patrick Okello Oryema, the Chairman Nwoya District says the District only received UGX 490M of the expected UGX 1.4 billion for revenue share of collections made by the Park in last financial year.

Oryema explains that the money would help to maintain trenches against stray animals from attacking the community and their farmlands which has for long been a big challenge.

He says other Districts neighboring the Park get between 700 million to 1.2 billion Uganda Shillings which is much higher than Nwoya District which houses 40% of the total land of the Park.

He added that the District has put its financial claims and complaints in writing to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities for consideration of increment of allocation of revenue collected from the park in this financial year.

“Wildlife-human conflict has been one of the challenges affecting the community and the only way for the people to appreciate the existence of the Park is through this funding” Oryema says.

However, Bashir Hangi, the Communication Manager at Uganda Wild Life Authority is not moved by Oryema’s cries. He says the allocation of money is based on consideration of the population in the specific area.

“We send the money to the people but not for the size of the land,” Hangi says firmly. “There is nothing to change about this provided some areas have more people than the others.”

The park is home to 76 species of mammals including huge herds of buffalos ,elephants, leopards, giraffes and a big population of lions, according to the data base of the Uganda Wildlife Authority.

URN