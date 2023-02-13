Nwoya, Gulu City win in their first leg of MTN Odilo Ker Semi finals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nwoya district on Saturday beat Amuru district 1-0 in the first leg of the MTN Uganda-sponsored Acholi Cultural Institution-organized Odilo Ker football tournament.

A singular goal from Alex Siri was enough to separate the two teams, who are all aiming at winning the inaugural football tournament this year.

The results mean Amuru must overturn the results if their hopes of reaching the finals are to come true.

Richard Taban, the Amuru district head coach said the result is not worrying compared to the display his boys put out.

Taban is very optimistic his team will overturn the results when they travel to Nwoya for the return leg on the 25th of February this year.

Nwoya districts goal scorer Alex Siri said that his team will go into the return leg with confidence having earned a hard-fought win.

“We played a difficult game, I believe this will give us more zeal and hope to play hard and defend our win against, a strong Amuru team”, Siri said.

Meanwhile, Gulu City beat Gulu District to a one-all draw in a match highly heated and characterized by talent exhibition, one of the core reasons for the organization of the football tournament, said ‘Fimbo’ Okot, the secretary Gulu District Football Association.

Amuru and Nwoya beat Lamwo and Agago districts respectively to reach the semifinals.

The Odilo Ker football tournament has been organized by Ker Kwaro Acholi, the Acholi cultural Institution and is funded by MTN Uganda.

In the Bicycle race, also organized by Ker Kwaro Acholi and supported by MTN Uganda, Harriet Auno, won Shs 500,000 having finished as the winner in the Omoro district’s edition of the bicycle race. Jennifer Apio finished second winning Shs 200,000.

In the men’s category Emmanuel Oola, finished top as Walter Orach came second winning Shs 500,000 and Shs 200,000 shillings respectively.

The winners of the bicycle race for both males and females will compete in the grand final slated for 12th March 2023 in Gulu City pitting them against representatives from seven other districts that fall within the Acholi chiefdom.

The MTN Uganda –sponsored sporting activities in the Acholi sub-region are aimed at curbing rampant teenage pregnancies.

MTN Uganda’s partnership with the Ker Kwaro Acholi in the bicycle race competition is hinged on an ongoing partnership signed in 2019 but delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The agreement entails MTN Uganda working together with the Ker Kwaro leadership to support the chiefdom’s efforts to uplift the socio-cultural welfare of the people in the Acholi sub-region through jointly undertaking health, education and sports initiatives.

MTN Uganda has in the past year undertaken initiatives in health and education in the Acholi region such as the refurbishment and kitting of the Cwero Health Center III Maternity ward in 2019 as well as constructing a classroom block Kuc Ki Gen PEAS high school in Lamwo District.