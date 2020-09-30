NUP’s Nabillah Ssempala vows to unseat Lukwago as Kampala lord mayor

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Woman member of Parliament Nabillah Naggayi Ssempala has vowed to unseat incumbent Kampala Lord mayor Erias Lukwago.

Naggayi who is seeking to become the first female Kampala Lord mayor was this afternoon nominated at the Kampala district electoral commission offices in Ntinda amidst ululations from People Power, National Unity Platform – NUP supporters.

She scooped the NUP flag in a process she describes as ‘luck filled’ when three of the other aspirants opted out of the race on totally different grounds.

Joseph Mayanja alias Chameleon competed for the flag with Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebaggala Ssengendo which he lost in a highly contested race. But Latif Ssebaggala later withdrew from the race citing the need to work for a united opposition.

The party eventually called for members to express interest so that another candidate would be vetted and when Nabillah filed her request, she merged winner among all the other aspirants.

Today she set off from the NUP secretariat at Kamwokya, flanked by a number of People Power supporters, she headed to Ntinda for nomination shortly after Lukwago had just completed the process.

After verifying her documents, Kampala district returning officer Fred Muwaya declared her the duly nominated candidate on the NUP ticket for the position of Kampala city Mayor

She then addressed journalists and said besides acquiring the office of Lord Mayorship, she is also looking at the broader fight of unsitting President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s government from power.

She expressed the need to change the status quo in the office of Lord Mayor saying that it has for long languished in political battles rather than extending services to Ugandans in the city.

Naggayi added that her decision to leave parliament to contest as Lord Mayor is not a regrettable one because she believes all technical decisions for Kampala are made and implemented at city hall and not in parliament.

