NUP wins Nakawa, Makindye division mayoral seats

Mwenge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform-NUP party candidates Paul Mugambe and Ali Kasirye have been declared winners of the Nakawa and Makindye Division Mayoral race respectively.

Mugambe polled 32,754 defeating the National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s Bruhan Byaruhanga Mugisha who garnered 20,671. FDC’s Daniel Muwonge Mugwanya got 3,301 votes while independent candidates Martin Mwagale garnered 1,385 votes and Florence Mungi Namata had 2,179 votes. Justice Forum (JEEMA)’s Muhammad Katende garnered 1,278 in the race.

Mugambe said that although he won, the elections were characterized by stuffing of ballot papers and intimidation. Mugambe said his first role as Mayor will be to work on the poor garbage disposal in Nakawa and also improve on the drainage system.

Byaruhanga conceded defeat saying it is time to give his rival a chance to serve people in Nakawa.

In Makindye Division, NUPs Ali Kasirye Nganda polled 56,743 to defeat NRM candidate Bob Robert Muhumuza who polled 13,105. Democratic Party’s Moses Kirumira Karungi polled 4,393 votes, JEEMA’s Ali Ahmed Zikusooka1, 420 while David Tigatoola Sabuka of FDC got 1,332 votes.

Other contestants were independent candidates Munaba Perusi who garnered 945 votes, Muhammad Haruna Bulo728, Muzafaru Kiyemba who got725 while Alliance for National Transformation Party’s Malcolm Ssewanyana who got 516.

