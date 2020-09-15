NUP vets Chameleone, Sebaggala for Lord Mayor’s race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Latif Sebaggala Ssengendo, the Kawempe North Member of Parliament and popular music artist, Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone have appeared before the vetting committee of the National Unity Platform-NUP party.

The two are eyeing the NUP party ticket for the Kampala Lord Mayor’s race. During the vetting exercise conducted on Tuesday, the committee sought to establish how knowledgeable the aspirants are about the positions they are vying for, what they intend to do for the voters and their leadership skills among others.

Sebaggala, who believes he is the right candidate for the position given his loyalty to the party and leadership experience promises to work hard for the betterment of Kampala. According to Sebaggala, once given the party card, he will work hard to ensure NUP wins the lord mayor’s seat.

He says Kampala faces several challenges such as poor drainage which leads to persistent flooding that he will address once elected lord mayor.

Sebaggala is confident that his response to the questions raised by the vetting committee will win him the party flag. “I know that my answers were enough and am waiting to hear good news that I am the right candidate,” Sebaggala said.

Joseph Mayanja aka Chameleone on the other hand believes he is the right candidate because he is prepared. He cited the opening of his campaign offices along Balintuma road in Kampala which he says will help their party mobilisation activities.

According to Mayanja, once elected, he will ensure proper planning for slum areas of Kampala.

“We can improve on ways of living of people in ghetto settings by bringing most of the affordable services close to them like health facilities, ensuring proper drainage among others,” he said.

Mercy Walukamba, the NUP Electoral Commission chairperson says they will announce the official party candidate next week. Whoever is endorsed by NUP will face off with the FDC candidate and incumbent city Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago and NRM’s Ssebaana Kizito.

