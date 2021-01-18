NUP unmoved by Derrick Nyeko’s current position in NRM

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform-NUP is not bothered by Derrick Nyeko’s current position in the National Resistance Movement Party.

Nyeko, the current NRM Urban Division youth councillor representing Makindye, was voted as the Makindye East Member of Parliament, sparking queries about his loyalty to NUP.

Nyeko, a graduate from Kampala Film School defeated eight challengers, after scoring 20,455 votes. The others in the race included NRM’s Elijah Owobusingye Kailukabi who emerged second with 14,815 votes, the incumbent MP Ibrahim Kasozi from the Forum for Democratic Change who polled 9,117 votes and Michael Mabikke who got 4,352 votes, among others.

But according to NUP, Nyeko ceased being a member of NRM the day he was registered as a member of the National Unity Platform. NUP’s head of legal department, Anthony Wameli says Nyeko is mandated to serve in his current position within the NRM structures, until May, when he will take the oath of a Member of Parliament.

To Wameli, the Constitution provides that a person can cross from one party to another, a year towards the general elections, and he adds, “There should not be any fuss about Nyeko’s membership and loyalty.

According to NRM spokesperson Rogers Mulindwa, Nyeko was duly nominated by the Electoral The commission, anybody who has an issue with his victory or political status should either petition court or the Electoral Commission to have his grievances sorted.

********

URN