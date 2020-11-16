NUP threatens DP dominance in Entebbe municipality

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The emergence of the National Unity Platform- NUP party is threatening the dominance of Democratic Party-DP in Entebbe Municipality.

The National Resistance Movement and DP have been the dominant political parties in the municipality.

According to records from the Electoral Commission, NUP has fielded 48 contestants out of the 68 elective positions in Entebbe municipality right from parliamentary to LCIII council levels.

Some of these candidates were former DP members who include Michael Kakembo (MP candidate) and Achilles Kiwanuka (former Bugonga LC3 councillor for ten years) now contesting for LC3 (Division A).

Also, Medi Kayidali from Kigungu, Molly Zimula and ten other former DP members are contesting for LCIII and LCIV positions.

Maria Assumpta Nakamya, a staunch DP member says that the big number of NUP contestants is a big threat to the party.

“Any member who leaves the party, regardless of the role they were playing, affects DP’s strength,” Nakamya says, “For instance, Kakembo left with some members while Kayidali has been a great mobiliser in Kigungu, so we are struggling to compete against former members and NRM candidates.”

Francis Makumbi, the Chairperson DP branch in Entebbe, however, downplays NUP’s support in the area. He says NUP members who were formerly from DP were actually reserve team” and that the party has also sponsored its best candidates for various elective positions.

DP has fielded 65 out of the 68 elective slots in Entebbe. However, it has not fielded candidates in Kitasa, Bugonga and Nakasamba.

Paul Kayanja, the current Entebbe Municipality Mayor agrees with Makumbi, saying NUP is more visible at the national level.

Stuart Lubwama, the Chairperson NUP branch in Entebbe, says NUP is not aiming at overpowering any opposition party, but rather to consolidate votes for a change seeking candidates.

He, however, says NUP has fielded the best candidates at all levels.

Alex Gitta, a contestant for the Division B Chairperson seat on the ANT ticket, is a former FDC member. He says NUP’s emergence just like ANT, has opened up space for other people with political ambitions.

He adds that NUP has been able to identify candidates who would not have had the same opportunity in the parties they previously belonged to.

Stephen Kabuye, the Chairperson NRM in Entebbe, says that the NRM will triumph in most of the elections because of the divisions among the opposition political parties.

URN