Wednesday , December 30 2020
Lato Milk
Home / NEWS / NUP, police agree on Kyagulanyi’s campaign venues in Kalangala
Nrm Image

NUP, police agree on Kyagulanyi’s campaign venues in Kalangala

The Independent December 30, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

NUP Registrar Ronald Lwanga Coordinating Kyagulanyi’s program this evening

Kalangala, Uganda |  THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform (NUP) coordinators and Police in Kalangala District have agreed on the campaign venues for the Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu. 

Rajab Ssemakula the NUP coordinator in Kalangala says Kyagulanyi will on Wednesday campaign in Kyamuswa County which include Kacungwa in Mazinga Sub County, Kisaba in Kyamuswa Sub County, Namisoke in Bubeke Sub County and Misonzi in Bufumira Sub County. 

Kyagulanyi will also hold his last campaign meeting in Kalangala Town Council at Kaala Play Ground. 

Benon Byamukama the Kalangala DPC says that Kyagulanyi has been allowed to campaign in the four venues on condition that they don’t flout the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures- SOPs.  

On Sunday, Kyagulanyi suspended his Campaigns after Ashraf Kasirye of Ghetto TV sustained injuries during the scuffle between Kyagulanyi and the police at Kyabakuza, 7kms from Masaka city, along Masaka, Mbarara road. 

Kyagulanyi was heading to Lwengo district, to address his supporters. 

********

URN

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved