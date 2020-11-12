NUP national deputy president, secretary general arrested in Oyam

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Oyam district is holding Dr. Lina Zedriga Waru, the vice-chairperson of the National Unity Platform-NUP in charge of Northern Uganda.

Zedriga who is also the Deputy President NUP was part of the campaign entourage for presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert and was picked up by police at Oyam-Boma ground and whisked to Loro police station on Thursday.

She was arrested together with the party secretary-general, David Lewis Rubongoya and seven other members of the advance team of the National Unity Platform candidate.

Grace Musoke, the Oyam District Police Commander declined to comment on the matter.

However, the North Kyoga Regional Police Commander Paul Nkore says that the NUP leaders were flouting COVID-19 guidelines. He says that the leaders mobilised more than the required number of people for their campaign rallies.

The arrest of the NUP party cadres comes a day after the NUP team was blocked from addressing campaign rallies in Kitgum district on grounds that they had not been cleared.

Kyagulanyi kicked off his campaign in Lango sub region on Thursday morning.

******

URN