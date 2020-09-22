NUP members protest delayed endorsement

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was chaos at the National Unity Platform-NUP party headquarters in Kamwokya on Tuesday afternoon after several aspirants showed up demanding for endorsement as official party candidates.

The disgruntled aspirants demanded answers having spent two days trekking to the party offices to pick their endorsement forms as party candidates in vain.

They attempted to storm the offices where the party electoral officials were handling different electoral processes but were stopped by security.

Twaha Ntale Wasswa, an aspirant for Bweyogere ward B LCV councillor’s seat said they are getting late for nominations by Electoral Commission.

Ntale who says he was unopposed during the vetting process is afraid that they are losing time because their opponents have already started groundwork.

Titus Sagala, who is eyeing the position of LC 3 councilor in Kakajjo in Kira municipality said the list of vetted candidates was submitted last week but till now they have not been endorsed.

He is afraid that the delay might be deliberate to allow for changes on the list.

Ronald Mukalazi another aspirant from Kira municipality accused the vetting committee of being very slow which he said could cost the party.

He says the Electoral commission nomination process for local government positions that started on Monday is competitive and working on first-come, first-serve basis.

The NUP Electoral Commission management committee couldn’t be reached for comment as members were busy listening to petitions. Meanwhile, some of the petitioners believe they will not get a fair hearing.

Amon Abaho, a petitioner from Bugoloobi parish argues that some members of the vetting committee were openly opposed to his candidature.

He says they did not go to the area to assess the strength of the candidates as had been promised by the party.

Fauzia Kamaria, an aspiring LC 3 woman councilor for Namere parish has also petitioned the party electoral commission.

Kamaria couldn’t speak to the media by press time yet but her supporter Arizik Nakiwala says she is more grounded in the area compared to her opponent.

She wondered how the party chose a “weaker” candidate yet they say the vetting process was based on the aspirants strength.

On Monday, the NUP Electoral Commission management committee chairperson Mercy Walukamba said despite receiving many petitions, they would see to it that all candidates are heard.

Erick Lutakome, the Wakiso district NUP registrar said they only received five petitions from the area which have since been resolved.

