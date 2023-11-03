NUP forced to postpone opening of new party headquarters

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The opposition political party National Unity Platform (NUP) has heeded a directive by the Deputy Resident City Commissioner of Kawempe Yasin Ndidde to postpone the launch of their party headquarters.

Speaking at Kamwokya, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the President of NUP said they decided to postpone the opening of their new party headquarters at Makerere Kavule to Friday from Thursday in order to shield their guests from unnecessary security harassment.

There was a heavy police deployment on Bombo Road at the new NUP offices on Thursday to try and stop anyone from accessing the offices. According to the letter from the RCC, they were unable to provide security to NUP and its supporters because there is a function that is going to be attended by President Yoweri Museveni in the same area.

In a letter written to NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, Ndiidde advised that the party postpone the function to a later date. However, the party insisted that the function would take place. Indeed, all indicators showed that they were pushing ahead with the function.

Tents, and chairs fully decorated in party colors were already at the venue. But in his address at Kamwokya, Kyagulanyi said there was no need to put their visitors in harm’s way, yet the function could go ahead peacefully a day later.

“They claimed that they stopped our function because Gen. Museveni is going to be in the area. Of course, it is laughable that the regime with blatant impunity, can stop an internal party activity by claiming that they don’t have enough security to secure us because there are many VIPs in the area, never mind that we never invited them. Well, Museveni will not be in the area tomorrow, we have resolved not to give them the opportunity to fight with them and we have decided to hold our function tomorrow,” Kyagulanyi said.

He added that their decision is not out of fear for security but of the concern for the safety of their guests.

“We are waiting to see what the regime will give as an excuse tomorrow. On many occasions, the security acting on illegal orders has disrupted our activities. So, if they continue with their illegal activities, we shall sit as a team and then come up with a response,” Kyagulanyi said.

He added that contrary to what the security claims that they disregard seeking permission from police before holding party functions, under the Public Order Management Act, the police have no right to give or deny permission to hold public functions.