NUP captures Luweero, incumbents firm in Nakaseke and Nakasongola

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Erastus Kibirango, the National Unity Platform candidate has emerged winner of the Luweero district chairperson’s race, further widening the party’s base in an area hitherto known as a stronghold of the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party.

Kibirango polled 44,206 of the total votes cast to defeat the main challenger Uthman Kamoga Jjuuko, the NRM candidate who got 17,094 votes and Vincent Kalumba Ssebayiga (Independent) who polled 6,696 votes.

Dithan Mayanja Kikabi, another independent scored 2,006 votes, Daniel Serubidde Semakula had 3,800 votes and Rashidah Birungi of the Alliance for National Transformation scored 869 votes. Only 76,058 out of 257,115 registered voters participated in the elections according to results released by Nathan Nabaasa, the returning officer for Luweero district.

Kibirango is the first opposition candidate to be elected district chairperson in Luweero since the NRM government took over power in 1986. He is replacing Ronald Ndawula who opted to contest for a parliamentary seat, a bid he lost to another NUP member.

Kibirango who pledged to promote accountability and transparency, as well as fight for common man’s issues noted that his election was a vote of no confidence in the NRM party over poor service delivery.

NUP also scooped 11 seats of councillors in the district. The ruling NRM retained only five, and eight seats were taken by Independent candidates.

Meanwhile in Nakaseke, Ignatius Koomu Kiwanuka, the incumbent LC 5 chairperson won the fourth term on NRM ticket after scoring 29,774 votes beating his rival Wasswa Tadeo (Independent) who scored 8,856 votes and William Musisi of NUP who got 8,585 votes.

In Nakasongola, the incumbent chairperson Sam Kigula won the second term on the NRM ticket after scoring 23,124 votes. His challenger Robert Musaazi Junior got 6,231 votes and FDC’s Patrick Freeman Kaserera obtained 552 votes.

