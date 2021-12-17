NUP candidates win Zigoti town council residual elections in Mityana

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two National Unity Platform-NUP candidates have won the district women councilor positions representing Zigoti town council at the district.

Justine Nakuya, the presiding officer of Zigoti town council declared Veronica Babirye, councilor for Zigoti ward II with 207 votes. Her challengers Aisha Namatovu of the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM scored 105 while the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC candidate Daisy Nalukwago, scored 120 votes.

Records show that a total of 500 voters participated in the by-election out of more than 2000 registered voters in Zigoti ward II.

For the Zigoti ward III, Christine Nabawanuka was declared the winner after she garnered 160 votes beating her close challenger, Margaret Businge of NRM by one vote. Businge scored 159 votes while the FDC candidate Prossy Nalukenge got 14 votes.

However, amid celebrations by the winner, there was disagreement in regard to results declared for Zigoti ward III at Mabuye polling station, when the NRM supporters asked for an immediate recount. The demand awaits the Electoral Commission-EC to decide when and how to do it.

The elections were meant to take place in February during the general elections but were canceled due to inconsistencies on the ballot papers where candidates did not match with their party symbols.

Nabawanuka said that the win was a surprise. She commended the voters for entrusting her with the responsibility.

“I will serve you and I beg those I have won to work with me for the development of our area for change for the better. I thank my competitors for being peaceful during the campaign and I pray for unity as we serve,” she said.

URN