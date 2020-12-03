NUP candidates in Acholi demand for leveled campaign grounds

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform-NUP party candidates in Acholi sub-region have demanded free and democratic space ahead of the 2021 general polls in the country.

Dozens of concerned candidates contesting for district councillor posts and Parliamentary seats under the party’s ticket from Pader, Kitgum, Agago, Nwoya, Amuru and Omoro districts converged on Thursday at their regional party headquarters in Gulu city to condemn security brutality.

Brian Mungu Jakisa and Charles Ochora, the NUP parliamentary aspirants for Gulu city West division and Aruu County in Pader district respectively revealed continuous security intimidation and threats against the party supporters in the country is worrying.

Caesar Rubangakene, the Gulu city East Division parliamentary seat contender, who also doubles as the party’s spokesperson for Northern Uganda says the struggle for freedom will continue. He rallied all candidates to exercise a high level of resilience despite government interference in narrowing the democratic space for the opposition politicians.

Dr Lina Zedriga Waru Abuku, the NUP Deputy President expressed solidarity with their counterparts being politically brutalized and illegally incarcerated for opposing President Yoweri Museveni’s dominance.

Dr Zedriga says the party is ready to deliver the desired change in the country in 2021 despite the continuous harassment, torture and brutality meted by state security against Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and his supporters.

Dr Zedriga condemned the nationwide violent clampdown on NUP supporters by the police backed by the military, citing the recent bloodshed in Kayunga that left Kyagulanyi’s head of security and other scores injured.

Up to 10 candidates have been nominated to contest for parliamentary seats in Acholi under the NUP ticket. Two of those are female aspirants who include Irene Lalam for Gulu District Woman MP and Hanifa Lamunu for Kitgum Municipality MP.

The candidates expressed bitterness after Kyagulanyi’s rally in Gulu on November 11 was ended by security before he could deliver his message to his supporters. He was also expected to introduce all NUP candidates before his entourage was forced out of Awere playground where he was addressing a rally.

