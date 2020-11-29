NUP candidate withdraws from Bundibugyo Woman MP race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate for the Bundibugyo district Woman Member of Parliament seat has pulled out of the race.

Harriet Musumba was to contest against NRM’s Josephine Babungi and independent candidate Harriet Ntabazi in next year’s general elections.

Musumba communicated her withdraw in a letter addressed to the NUP secretary-general David Lewis Rubongoya.

In her letter also copied to the district returning officer, Musumba notes that she has faced several challenges that have affected her pursuit for votes.

The Bundibugyo district registrar Robert Kunihira confirmed he had received a letter signed by the party’s secretary-general confirming the candidate’s intention to withdraw from the race.

Franklin Muhindo, the NUP district chairperson says the withdrawal is a blow to the party.

He however hopes that other NUP candidates contestants in the district will win.

Musumba refused to comment on the matter when contacted.

Philip Bwambale, a NUP supporter claims that Musumba could have been influenced by other parties to pull out of the race.

According to the Parliamentary Elections Act 2001, a duly nominated candidate for elections may withdraw his or her nomination at any time before polling day or the first polling day.

The Act also states that if a candidate withdraws after nomination day and after the ballots are printed, the returning officer shall among others inform every presiding officer in the constituency where the candidate has withdrawn of the fact of the withdrawal.

Last month, Zaituni Yahaya Babikola, the National Unity Platform-NUP candidate for the Sembabule Woman parliamentary also withdrew for the race.

******

URN