Nuns seek sh3billion to refurbish dilapidated convent in Gulu

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Little Sisters of Mary Immaculate of Gulu are seeking sh3 billion

to aid the refurbishment of their dilapidated structures and the construction of a new residence for sisters. Founded in 1936, the Little sisters of Mary Immaculate is an indigenous Congregation of Catholic Sisters under the Gulu Archdiocese in Northern Uganda.

Leaders of the congregation, however, say that for the past years, nuns have been enduring poor living conditions owing to dilapidated structures at the convent, which is now 78 years old. Sister Grace Angelina Aciro, the Superior General of the congregation told Uganda Radio Network Wednesday that structures at the convent have been condemned by engineers and are no longer safe for sisters.

Sister Aciro says whereas they had embarked on the construction of a four-storied building with 40 rooms, they are stuck on the second floor and require Shillings 3 billion to complete it and refurbish the old structures. She also notes that they can’t have their meetings and assemblies at the convent due to the old structures and have to rely on Sacred Heart Girls Secondary School and Mother Angioleta Primary School during school breaks.

According to Aciro, three weeks ago, a heavy storm added more trouble to their accommodation challenges after damaging the rooftops of their dormitory, kitchen, dining hall, store, and classroom block. She says that 23 sisters who are undergoing training currently have nowhere to sleep and learn from.

On Wednesday, the Office of the Prime Minister handed over 386 iron sheets to Little Sisters of Mary Immaculate in response to the destruction caused by the heavy storm. Handing over the iron sheets from the Gulu City Council yard, State Minister for Northern Uganda Rehabilitation Grace Freedom Kwiyucwyiny notes that the donation was an emergency response to the destruction caused by rain.

She requested the congregation of the sisters to utilize the iron sheets for the intended purposes and encouraged technical personnel in the city to monitor the donation.

Kwiyucwyiny equally handed over 100 iron sheets to Pece Secondary School in Pece-Laroo Division to help in roofing classroom blocks that were constructed with support by parents. Earlier in January this year, Vice President Jessica Alupo while gracing the 78th profession of the Little Sisters of Mary Immaculate of Gulu pledged the government’s support for renovation works at the convent. But the congregation leaders, say no such support has been extended.