Ntungamo cattle farmers want government to ease livestock quarantine

Ntungamo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cattle farmers in Ntungamo district want the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries to ease the foot and mouth disease quarantine regulations imposed on two sub-counties.

The government imposed total livestock quarantine on the sub counties of Rubaare and Ngoma in February, 2022 following the outbreak of the Foot and mouth disease.

The district authorities have since been implementing control measures that include the ban on the movement and sale of cattle and their products from the affected sub counties.

However, Geoffrey Kato, the chairperson Ntungamo district farmers association has appealed to the government to lift the quarantine imposed on the two sub-counties and consider opening the sale of cattle and their products.

He has also requested that vaccines be provided to vaccinate cattle in the neighboring areas as a prevention measure.

Robert Kamuntu, Ntungamo Deputy Resident District Commissioner who also chairs the FMD taskforce, says that they have agreed to have samples taken to the National laboratory next week for testing and the results will determine if the quarantine should be lifted or not.

Yak Basulira, the District Veterinary Officer says they are developing a software app to help manage the fight against Foot and Mouth disease, noting that this will help in traceability, record keeping, health status and number, noting that once it is complete, it will help. He says currently, they are focusing on FMD but later other diseases will be integrated into the App.

He says the district has received 70,000 doses of Foot and Mouth disease in phases and since the outbreak in January 2022, they have vaccinated 40,000 cattle.

Dr. Anna Rose Ademun, the commissioner of veterinary in the Ministry of Agriculture says the farmers should be patient as the ministry is monitoring the situation and sensitizing them.

URN