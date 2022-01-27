Ntoroko teachers decry poor accommodation

Ntoroko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Primary school teachers in Ntoroko district have decried the alarming shortages of accommodation. The teachers are living in dilapidated and condemned staff housing units.

Benson Atujune, the headteacher of Umoja Primary School says that the lack of good staff houses has forced the school to construct a makeshift structure of four rooms to accommodate the eight teachers at the school.

He says the four small rooms will be divided among the eight school teachers and also act as staff quarters for the school and the headmaster’s office.

Atujune says the school is also overwhelmed by challenges of inadequate staffing, funding, and furniture among other critical challenges to produce quality teachers.

At Rwangara primary school, Paul Ninsiima, the headteacher says that he has been able to repair an old mud and wattle house that will for now work as their staff quarters as well as leaving rooms which will also be shared with other teachers.

He says that sometimes teachers walk for at least six kilometers to and from school whenever they don’t have money for transport.

Williams Kasoro, the LCV chairperson Ntoroko wants the government to give special allowances to teachers operating in hard-to-reach areas with an aim of improving the education standards.

According to Kasoro, the teachers have in the past complained that the costs of living are very high and much of their salary is spent on transport and accommodation.

He adds that there are also high levels of absenteeism as teachers posted in such areas have scheduled days when they work.

