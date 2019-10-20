Ntagali unhappy with encroachers on church land in Mukono diocese

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ArchBishop of the Church of Uganda His Grace Stanley Ntagali has criticized the endless encroachment on church land in Mukono and other dioceses making up the Province of the Church of Uganda.

Ntagali made the remarks on Saturday at the beginning of his two days of the last pastoral visit at Mukono Diocese he started with the commissioning of three storied building at Mukono Church of Uganda Hospital.

Mukono is among the dioceses that have been involved in land wrangles in the past years. Among its encroached land include the 640 acres of land at Ntawo in Mukono Central Division registered under Uganda Christian University-UCU Holdings Limited under the custodianship of the Church though part of it is claimed by over 200 occupants including government officials.

The diocese is also involved in misunderstandings with residents at Nakanyonyi Nabbaale Sub county where it has attempted to evict over 500 occupants from over 400 acres of land in vain.

Ntagali notes that in the seven years of his leadership they have made attempts to reclaim this land though they are still failing to succeed.

He attributes the failure to reclaim their land to politicians pressurizing encroachers to remain on it and in other areas it is occupied by government officials.

At Ntawo some of the government officials encroaching on government land include Proscovia Nalweyiso, the presidential advisor on security and defense affairs, Ronald Kibuule and the former MP Buikwe South Anthony Mukasa.

The Mukono Diocesan Bishop George William Ssebaggala says on top of undergoing negotiations with most of the tenants, the church is also looking for funds to develop the land as one way of scaring away new occupants.

The Archbishop is expected to end his last pastoral visit with a Sunday church service at St Phillip and Andrew’s Cathedral.

