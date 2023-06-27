NSSF, UBTS enter new partnership

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On June 19, National Social Security Fund in partnership with Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) kicked off a blood donation drive to collect over 3,000 units of rare blood types currently in high demand in hospitals.

At the launch of the drive, Barbra Arimi, NSSF Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs said that the drive initially in Greater Kampala, Hoima, Jinja, and Masaka, will be expanded to other parts of the country. “From our discussions with UBTS, we learned that there was a scarcity of the rare blood type the negative rhesus, in hospitals and we would therefore like to specifically scale up donors with that blood type within the next three days and beyond.” Juliet Adong, the UBTS Principal Assistant Secretary explained that they collected fewer negative blood types on average, compared to the positive blood type despite the high demand of the latter.