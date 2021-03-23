NSSF, Monitor career expo targets 4000 university students

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | The 10th NSSF-Monitor Career Expo is set to begin tomorrow and will go on for three days virtually, the NSSF Managing Director Richard Byarugaba and Nation Media Group Uganda Managing Director Tony Glencross told reporters earlier today (March 23).

The two executives said COVID-19 pandemic preventive measures have influenced them to organise the 2021 expo virtually, targeting over 4, 000 students.

The main focus of the expo is to equip university students with employment and entrepreneurial skills for the “new normal” brought about by coronavirus.

The theme for this year is ‘repurposing your career goals to the new normal.’

“We are cognisant of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we think, work and live. If we needed any proof that technology is now the mainstay for every decision and transaction, the pandemic has confirmed it,” Byarugaba said.

Experienced speakers will include experts from different fields ranging of technology, banking, start-ups, business and human resource management and more.

Glencross said, beyond the expo, NMG will use its platforms to further support students to become great thinkers in the field of business/entrepreneurship.

The expo will be broadcast online on the NSSF and Daily Monitor social media platforms.

The Career Expo has so far impacted more than 167,000 university students. Over 68,000 former students kick-started their retirement savings through registration with the Fund and have saved Shs23bn, according to Byarugaba.