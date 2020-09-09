NSSF members can now submit claims via online

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | On Sept.08, the National Social Security Fund executives announced that members who qualify for withdrawal of their savings can now submit and track their claims online and through their internet enabled devices like mobile smart phones.

The NSSF Head of Marketing and Communications, Barbra Teddy Arimi said at a virtual press briefing that the innovation is part of the Fund’s NSSFGO Mobile and Web Application, and will enable qualifying members conveniently submit the required documentation directly to the Fund and monitor progress of their benefits claims without visiting NSSF offices.

Arimi said this innovation also takes the Fund closer to their benefits payment turnaround time target which is 24 hours from the current eight days. She said the service is available to all members who qualify for the age, withdrawal, invalidity, emigration grant and exempted employment benefits as stated in Section 19 of the NSSF Act 1985.

This innovation is expected to reduce congestion in the Funds’ 19 branches countrywide in this era of fighting the spread of COVID-19.

To access the platform, one needs to download the NSSFGO Mobile and Web Application, scroll to ‘Benefits Application” and enter required information and documents. Upon submission, a beneficiary is able to track the benefits claim until the payment is made, officials said. On a monthly basis, a total of about 2,000 people apply for withdrawal of their savings and, the Fund pays on average Shs45bn to qualifying members.