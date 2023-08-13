Nsibambi replaces Ssemujju as FDC Chief Whip

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Forum For Democratic Change (FDC) one of the top opposition political parties in Uganda made changes in its top leadership where it dropped Kira Municipality Member of Parliament Hon. Ibrahim Ssemujju who has been serving as party Chief whip and thus replacing him with Mawokota South Member of Parliament Hon Yusuf Nsibambi.

According to the official letter addressed to the speaker of Parliament, signed by Nathan Nandala Mafabi on 7th August 2023, the changes take immediate effect.

“By section 6) (), the Party hereby appoints Hon. Yusuf Nsibambi as the Party Whip of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) to replace Hon Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda. In the same vein, we hereby withdraw Hon. Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda as the Party Whip with immediate effect.” reads part of the letter.

The letter was copied to Party President-FDC, Chief Opposition Whip, Hon Yusuf Nsibambi and Hon Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda

For the past few weeks, disagreements between top leaders of FDC have been escalating as one side accuses the other of destabilizing the party

The Najjanakumbi faction which includes Party President Patrick Amuriat and Secretary General Nandala Mafabi is being accused of obtaining money (dirty money) from National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party Chairman Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

However, the Amuriat group denies this describing it as falsehoods by self-seeking party individuals.