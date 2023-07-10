Nseko Buseko makes great comeback

Nseko Buseko’s 4th Season Sells Out UMA Multipurpose Hall

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The fourth Season of Madrat & Chico’s Nseko Buseko comedy show saw the UMA Multipurpose Hall get filled last Friday as the duo held their first show since 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic with the support of Uganda Waragi.

Organised by Talent Africa, the show delivered hours of comedy from acts that were not pre-announced, which means every performance besides the hosts was a pleasant and exciting surprise.

With some of the greats like Bizonto and Salvador (who was also the show’s MC), Madrat and Chico earned the crowd’s laughter and respect – utilising a well-orchestrated stage production and keeping the show visually appealing by changing outfits at least 3 times and using props like straw hats, a unicycle and throne.

They would also have fun with the crowd – sending well-intentioned and unscripted jabs at some of the high-profile guests like Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko, who they teased for giving them small tips.

The show also featured a hilarious collaboration between Madrat and Chico and the Fun Factory comedy troupe – with the duo performing alongside Phillip Luswata, Dickson Zizinga, Isaac Kuddzu and Teacher Mpamire.

The event’s sponsor – Uganda Waragi – brought on board a fully-stocked cocktail bar with professional mixologists that served guests unique cocktails.

While speaking about the experience, Hillary Baguma – the Brand Manager Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) – said, “It fills us with a lot of pride to see Ugandans enjoy the best comedy talent available in the country today. Our support for Madrat and Chico is yet another testament to our commitment to being a strong proponent of and celebrating all things that are authentically Ugandan by binding our consumers through comedy.”

Uganda Waragi will be joining Madrat and Chiko for the Nseko Buseko comedy tours going on around the country.