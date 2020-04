Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Edward Ddumba, the Medical Director of St Francis Nsambya Hospital has died. Cause of death which occurred early Saturday, has not yet been revealed.

In 2018, he was diagnosed with Hepatocellular Carcinoma which is cancer that affects the liver and was successfully operated on at Hiranandani Hospital Vashi in India.

Dr Ddumba, a Neurologist (Physician), was previously Director of Mulago Hospital.