Nsambya carpenters in court over stolen flyover relocation funds

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three leaders of carpenters along Nsambya-Ggaba road have been remanded to Luzira Prison on charges of stealing sh132 million meant for relocating carpenters to pave way for construction of the Kampala flyover.

The accused Muleke Moses aka Saddam 55, Kennedy Mugoya 41, and Edward Kagiri 43, all directors of Nsambya Carpentry, Joinery and Craft Training Agency – NSACARJA have appeared before Makindye grade one magistrate Osaulo John Pauls to take the plea.

It is alleged that in February, UNRA sent 427 million shillings to the NSACARJA account to facilitate the relocation of over 1,500 carpenters from a road reserve in which they had operated for more than 20 years, in order to allow for the construction of the first-ever flyover in Kampala.

Though this money was for a specific role, it brought misunderstanding between the carpenters and their leaders, on how it should be administered and the carpenters accused their leaders of misusing it, hence reporting to the statehouse anti-corruption unit which started investigations.

From the investigations, it is alleged that the accused could not account for 132 million out of the 427 which was given to them, hence being arraigned before the court to answer;

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the offense and requested bail. Though they had come ready with their sureties and all the necessary documentation, it was declined on grounds that hearing the bail application will take a lot of time and they were remanded to Luzira prison till 31 march when the court will determine their bail application.

Relocation of these carpenters started on Friday last week and was completed on Sunday, though many have been hesitant to relocate to this new area for different reasons. And since investigations into the matter started, the government team overseeing the reallocation of these people put aside the leadership under Saddam and instituted an interim committee led by Ivan Ainebyona.

