Nsambya barracks murder suspect arrested in Masindi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Brian Ogentho, suspected of killing his girlfriend inside Nsambya police barracks has been arrested from his hideout in Masindi district. The suspect is a turn boy and mechanic attached to police fleet unit.

Ogentho allegedly killed his girlfriend identified as Racheal Akello, in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. He later fled to Masindi but police tracked his movements until he was arrested.

Police officers who preferred anonymity said Ogentho accused Akello of having an affair with someone else which could have sparked off the fierce fighting that resulted into death.

“They had started living together in the wooden structure but suddenly, their relationship started going sour,” a police officer said. “The two had an argument in the night but we didn’t suspect it could end up causing death.”

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson confirmed that Ogentho has been arrested by Masindi police and he is waiting to be transferred to Kabalagala police station where the case was recorded.

“Their fight was witnessed by neighbours. It is alleged that Ogentho locked the makeshift house after killing Akello and he fled to Masindi, but our police got information and alerted Masindi police which has arrested him,” Onyango said.

Police officers and civilians living in Nsambya police barracks became suspicious after seeing flies surrounding the makeshift. On moving closer, they saw blood drops. They later saw Akello’s body lying in a pool of blood when they peeped inside.

“Our detectives at Kabalagala police station were alerted and they visited the scene. They indeed found Akello already dead. It was around midday. The body was taken to Mulago hospital for postmortem,” Onyango said.

So far statements have been recorded from seven people who witnessed events that were happening in the couple’s life before the murder was committed.

More than 10 people have been killed and 400 injured in domestic brawls in the last four months of lockdown in Kampala metropolitan area.

URN