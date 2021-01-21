NRM’s Brian Kaboyo wins Hoima city mayoral race

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Brian Kaboyo, the NRM Flag bearer has won the Hoima City Mayoral Elections. Kaboyo polled 12,451 to beat the Incumbent Mayor Grace Mary Mugasa who contested as an Independent candidate and three other candidates. Mugasa had 12, 298 votes.

The other candidates in the race were Dan Kaija of Uganda People’s Congress-UPC who had 315 votes, Rashid Tumusiime of the National Unity Platform who managed 303 votes and Wyclif Tumusiime of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC who came last with 215 votes.

The results were announced by Douglas Matsiko, the Hoima City Returning officer at Kitara Secondary school in Hoima East Division this Morning.

Speaking shortly after being declared winner, Kaboyo said that his first priorities will look at turning Hoima City into one of the best and clean cities in the country adding that his tenure in office will see an improved road network and also allowing investors to come and invest in the City.

Meanwhile Kadir Kirungi, the Incumbent Hoima District Chairperson has been declared the winner of the hotly contested race beating four other candidates. He polled 20,391 votes beating his closest rival Vincent Muhumuza Savana who polled 11,100 votes. Savana contested on an independent ticket.

The other candidates were Susan Atuhura of the Alliance for National Transformation-ANT who polled 3,069 votes, Yafesi Kuniira independent who garnered 1,054 votes while Herbert Munyomo also independent candidate came last after he gathered 431 votes, according to results announced by Merab Kasande, the Hoima district Returning Officer at Kitoba sub county Headquarters.

Speaking shortly after being declared winner, Kirungi applauded the people of Hoima for trusting him and promised to handle the escalating land grabbing problem in Hoima district. He too pledged to improve the health sector, Agriculture, the road network, water coverage and also set up projects that will improve household incomes.

In Kibaale district, Godfrey Muhonge who contested as an Independent candidate has been declared the winner of the race. He polled 22, 542 votes beating Herbert Baitwa of the National Resistance Movement-NRM with 17, 724 votes. Dissan Tumusiime another independent candidate who contested for the same position came third with 777 votes.

