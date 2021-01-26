NRM wins Kampala central mayoral race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Salim Saad Uhuru, the National Resistance Movement-NRM party candidate has won the Kampala Central division Mayoral seat. He was declared elected by the Kampala Central Returning Officer, Doreen Musiime at 5 am this morning. According to the poll results announced by Musiime, Uhuru garnered 13,114 votes against 10,654 votes garnered by his closest and National Unity Platform rival, Hamudan Kigozi Semugoma.

The incumbent Kampala Central Mayor and Democratic Party candidate, Charles Musoke Sserunjogi came third with 5,318 followed by independent candidate, Patrick Mugisa with 2,095 and Lameck Sewanyana, another Independent candidate garnered 820 votes.

The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC candidate Isah Ssemaganda got 531 votes followed independent candidate, George Wakula with312 votes, followed by Independent Isaya Kavuma with 166 while independent candidate, Emmanuel Tebajjukira trailed with 79 votes.

The total number of valid votes cast was 33089 while invalid ballot papers were 565 and spoilt ballots were 41. Speaking to journalists shortly after being declared the winner, Uhuru said that he is glad that he has delivered the only victory to the NRM in the Kampala Central mayoral race.

He says that he is honoured to have been voted by Kampala central voters including NUP supporters.

URN