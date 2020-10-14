NRM tribunal overturns Kasese woman primary results

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement-NRM party Elections Dispute Tribunal has overturned the declaration of Mary Marylyn Kabugho as the Kasese Woman parliamentary candidate.

The party commission has instead declared Sarah Ithungu Masereka Baleke as the winner of the primary election held last month. The decision stems from an application filed by Baleke citing flawed primary elections.

Amon Mbusa, the Kasese NRM District registrar had earlier on announced Kabugho as the winner with 40,791 votes against Baleke’s 40,465 votes.

However, on Tuesday evening Dr. Tanga Odoi, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson overturned the previous polls and declared Baleke as the winner of the party flag with 41,719 against Kabugho’s 41,130.

Baleka hailed the decision as a reflection of the aspiration of the people of Kasese. Kabugho couldn’t be reached for comment as she neither picked nor return calls from our reporter to her known cellphone number.

URN