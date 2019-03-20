NRM to change to lining-up in internal elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement-NRM party Parliamentary Caucus has endorsed lining-up behind candidates during internal party elections.

The party endorsed the proposal on Tuesday evening. The proposal was initiated by the NRM Central Executive Committee-Chaired by president, Yoweri Museveni in the Chobe Safari Lodge in Nwoya district in February this year.

During their meeting at Ngoma State Lodge in Nakaseke District, the NRM MPs recommended the amendment of the ruling NRM Party Constitution to accommodate the changes during the National Delegates’ Conference (NDC), which is scheduled towards the end of this year.

Yesterday’s meeting marked the end of the eight day caucus retreat, which started last week at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi.

The NRM party Senior Information Manager, Rogers Mulindwa, says the MPs applauded CEC for the resolutions they have been adopting since the retreat started.

“The MPs together with the National Chairman and President Yoweri Museveni trekked over 100Kms from Kyankwanzi to Ngoma State Lodge where the resolutions were read and approved by members. The final resolutions were read in the presence of the President,” reads part of Mulindwa’s statement.

URN learnt that the resolutions were read out by the NRM parliamentary caucus Secretary General Muyomba Kasozi, the Bukoto Mid-West County MP as other legislators shouted in approval.

“The MPs recommended the deepening of ideological study within the caucus and the NRM at large. They further resolved to urge Government to ensure the development and implementation of an expanded education Curriculum in all institutions in order to cater for patriotic and ideological development in the country,” further reads Mulindwa’s statement.

The MPs also resolved that Government urgently studies the introduction of the National Youth Service and support Government to bring down the costs of electricity to at least US Dollars 5 cents for manufacturers.

The MPs also resolved to ensure that the four sectors of the economy including Commercial Agriculture, Manufacturing, Services and ICT – absorb and render useful all active population so that they produce goods and services for import substitution and export promotion.

“To support Government in ensuring a more investor friendly atmosphere, free of delays and corruption of public officials; and more wealth funds to convert our idle youth to owner of the small businesses across the four sectors,” further reads the resolutions.

The legislators also urged Government to increase budgetary support to the ICT sector and to closely monitor social media activities.

The NRM Caucus further recommended that the technical and political leadership of the Energy and Mineral Development together with Education and Sports organise interface sessions with them in Kampala by the end of the month to ensure that various issues raised during the retreat relating to the implementation of programs or projects in their sectors that were not adequately discussed are exhaustively addressed.

URN