NRM sweeps local council elections in Acholi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement – NRM party has recorded a landslide victory in Acholi against the opposition in the local government council elections held on Wednesday.

They won in all the three of the four districts of West Acholi that include Gulu, Omoro and Nwoya with exception of Amuru district that has remained a stronghold for the FDC. All the three FDC MPs; Gilbert Olanya (Kilak South), Lucy Akello (Woman MP) and Anthony Akol (Kilak North) retained their parliamentary seats.

It is the first time NRM has made a significant footmark in Acholi sub-region since 1996. The party’s landslide victory has been attributed to disunity among the opposition parties, peace and security and infrastructural improvement that has purred social-economic development in post LRA war era.

In Gulu city, the largest cosmopolitan area in Acholi sub-region, Independent candidate Alfred Okwonga recorded a comfortable landslide victory defeating six other contenders to become the maiden Mayor of Gulu city.

Okwonga attained 16,160 votes to edge his close rival Christopher Acire of the Forum for Democratic Change – FDC party and former Gulu Municipality MP who polled 7,755 votes.

Elsewhere, Christopher Opiyo Ateker of the NRM party was declared the winner of the Gulu district LC V race after he polled 6,662 votes against Justine Obol of the Democratic Party who scored 3,992 votes followed by FDC’s John Okwonga with 2,385 votes.

Of the 19 district councillors who were elected, NRM took 12 positions while five were Independent candidates and only two from the opposition FDC party.

In neighbouring Omoro district, Peter Douglas Okello retained his seat after polling 12,244 votes against his competitor, Francis Watdok Awori of FDC who got 6,991 votes in a race that attracted five candidates.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Orach of NRM defeated six other competitors to become Nwoya district LC V chairperson after garnering 6,030 votes. His close rival Innocent Komakech of FDC polled 5,387 votes followed by Vision Group’s journalist Eric Otim with 2,933 votes.

However, it’s only Amuru district that has remained the only stronghold for the opposition FDC party. Michael Lakony retained his seat after he polled 13,663 votes against Atwom Denis of NRM who got 11,191 votes.

******

URN