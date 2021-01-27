NRM scoops elders seat in KCCA council

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement has now secured a seat in the Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA council, thanks to a win by James Mukooza, a representative of the Kampala male elderly.

Mukooza polled 13 votes to defeat independent candidate Hajji Juma Bbosa who got seven votes and Peter Mayanja with five votes in polls that were held today at Ntinda School of the Deaf. There were 25 delegates for the polls, five from each of the divisions in Kampala.

Presiding officer Alfred Oryema ended the process at midday after all the delegates cast their votes before the official closing time. According to EC guidelines, the polls were supposed to end at 4 pm.

The votes were counted at midday after the voting of all 25 delegates and therefore candidates agreed to count votes before the official time of 4:00 pm that is prescribed by the Independent electoral commission.

Mukooza will now join a council dominated by the National Unity Platform and headed by a Lord Mayor from the Forum for Democratic Change. NUP won 41 out of the 44 seats from directly elected and women councillors that form the political wing of the authority.

Mukooza said his focus will be to improve the welfare of the elderly in Kampala through the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment which he wants to be increased from the monthly 25,000 Shillings that is given to them currently.

URN