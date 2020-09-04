NRM primaries suspended in Kabawo zone

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NRM party primaries in Kabawo zone, Lubaga South have been suspended.

Dickson Ainomugusha, the NRM elections supervisor said he could not proceed with the exercise that had turned chaotic.

By the time Ainomugusha suspended the voting, one of the contestants, Ritah Kulabako Mugalu, had started confronting voters in her rival’s queue saying they were not in the area register.

“I can’t allow being cheated in my presence. These are not voters of this area. They have already voted in other areas and they have come here to disorganise the exercise,” Mugalu fumed.

Trouble started as early as 10am when Ainomugusha insisted that only voters in NRM register would be allowed to vote.

The voters defied Ainomugusha suggestion saying President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is NRM chairman had allowed all people to vote provided they are recognized and known by village chairpersons.

While suspending the voting in Kabawo, Ainomugusha said voters lives were at stake and he could not risk.

“Security is not enough and yet voters are rowdy. With powers given to me as elections supervisor for this Parish, I have postponed the exercise to tomorrow when all forces will be here,” Ainomugusha said.

Isaac Zigwaba, the Kabawo zone officer in charge said as police had tried its best to protect voters, groups from other places joined queues causing havoc.

“I think tomorrow we shall have enough manpower and the exercise will go on smoothly,” Zigwana said.

Lubaga South MP NRM primaries have attracted three candidates who include Ritah Kulabako Mugalu, Senoga Mpiima and Charles Kenneth Male.

