NRM primaries survivor demands sh100m for bullet in the stomach

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Charles Otiang 21, one of the survivors who were shot during the NRM primary party elections in Kapujan, Katakwi district has demanded that that NRM government compensate him.

Otiang, a resident of Apule village, was shot in the stomach by security personnel on Friday during the NRM polls, when a fracas ensued between supporters of the aspirants: the LC-5 Chairperson Walter Elakus Okiring and the incumbent MP Joseph Andrew Koluo. One Teresa Akiror, 69, was shot and died on the spot.

In an interview with our reporter after being discharged from Nakasero hospital, Kampala on Wednesday where he was receiving treatment, Otiang said, “I want 100,000,000 shillings from the NRM government, because I am now a disabled person, I can’t do what a man is supposed to do for his family,”

He is married with two children.

Otiang said, “I need a house, education for my children, and compensation for the damage caused to my life, and 100 million shillings is what I demand for this situation that I am in.”

“I have been discharged from Nakasero when I have not recovered well,” he lamented. “This is because the money I was given (300,000) by the area MP Joseph Andrew Koluo got finished. I requested the doctors to allow come back home if possible, luckily enough they were positive and accepted.”

On Sunday, the Secretary General of NRM Kasule Lumumba, who was representing the party Chairperson President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni during the burial of Teresa Akiror donated 20 million shillings to the bereaved families and promised to construct three permanent houses for the victims.

But Otinga said since Lumumba’s visit nothing tangible has happened yet, “I have not received any information or condoles message from those involved in the incident,” he adds.

The other survivor Lucy Apenyo is still being treated at Nakasero hospital, Kampala.

