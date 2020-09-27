NRM primaries in Mawogola postponed again

Sembabule, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement- NRM party has for the second time postponed the primaries in Mawogola West and North in Sembabule district to September 30th 2020.

The elections had earlier been scheduled for Monday.

Addressing journalists on Sunday at the NRM party headquarters at Kyadondo, the NRM secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba explained that the party is still discussing whether they will use the voters’ register to avoid chaos.

According to Lumumba, police has been dispatched to Sembabule district to ensure there are no acts of violence and intimidation.

The elections in Mawogola North and West were cancelled on September 3 over violence.

Those competing in Mawogola West are the incumbent Joseph Ssekabiito Kitayimbwa and the Sembabule district MP Hanifa Bangirana Kawooya.

In Mawogola North, Shartis Kutesa, a daughter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa is battling President Yoweri Museveni’s brother Godfrey Aine Kaguta.

The two have used security personnel attached to them to fight their political battles which have seen some civilians sustaining injuries.

Lumumba also said that elections in Bukanga sub county in Isingiro district, Nyabushozi in Kiruhura district will be held on October 2.

URN