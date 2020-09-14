NRM Primaries: Chaos as Kira polling officer substitutes register with exercise book

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was chaos in Bulindo village during the Kira Municipality National Resistance Movement-NRM primaries on Monday afternoon when the registrar substituted the official voter’s register with an exercise book.

The supporters of Jackson Twinomugisha questioned why the registrar, Richard Mubiru had decided to put aside the party register in vain. They claimed that the decision could have been a move aimed at favouring their opponent, Mamerito Mugerwa.

As a result, Twinomugisha’s supporters decided to block the polls from taking place. Mugerwa’s supporters on the other hand said that by the time they arrived at the polling station, their names were missing on the party register.

David Byakatonda, one of Mugerwa’s supporters insisted that as long as the village leaders can identify them there is nothing that can stop them from participating in the election.

Richard Mubiru, the polling officer at the station noted that he had decided to use an exercise book since the official register was full.

“Where did they want me to write their names? Am a polling officer and whoever showed up is a voter who deserves a chance to vote for their candidate. All the people written in the book have been verified by the party leaders here,” said Mubiru.

Moments later, Twinomugisha, showed up at the polling station and tore the exercise book that was being used to register the voters, saying most of those registered were ferried from other areas.

Twinomugisha’s action stirred chaos leading to clashes between the supporters of the rival camps bringing the entire township to a standstill. The few available supporters failed to control the situation and only looked on from a distance.

To arrest the situation, Isaac Kawonawo, the Wakiso Deputy Resident District Commissioner in charge of Kira deployed more police and army officers. The officers used live bullets and teargas to calm down the situation and picked up whoever came their way.

Kawonawo later held discussions with Twinomugisha and the agents of Mugerwa to decide the fate of elections at the polling station. They later agreed that both registers are used as long as those who wanted to vote are known to the village party leaders.

By 2; 00 pm polling had resumed at the polling station amidst tension from both camps.

********

URN