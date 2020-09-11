NRM party primaries postponed in Soroti city

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The NRM Electoral Commission of Soroti has postponed the Soroti City Mayoral and Council party elections that should have taken place this Friday.

The District Registrar, Musa Oroma says as the ruling party NRM, is holding its primary elections for contenders vying for the party’s ticket for district chairpersons (LC-5) ,City Mayors and councilors across the country, in Soroti City the elections have been called off as results of the delayed demarcations of the city electoral boundaries.

“It’s unfortunate that as a result of the delay in the demarcation of electoral boundaries by the authorities, as a party we cannot hold any elections for the city until further notice,” he lamented.

The announcement, does not interfere with election for the district positions tickets which are already going on, Oroma said.

Willy Bisanga, the Chairperson NRM Soroti City says the demarcation of the boundaries is supposed to be handled by the City authorities. But he assured the aspirants and electorate to remain calm as the party is in engagement with responsible bodies so as to hold elections.

********

URN