NRM MPs summoned for 10-day retreat in Kyankwanzi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus were summoned for a 10-day retreat at the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi (NALI).

In the retreat which starts this Saturday and ends on June 5, 2023, the MPs are expected to renew their political faith in the Party.

This was revealed during a joint press conference held at Parliament and addressed by the Government Chief Whip, Denis Hamson Obua and the executive of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus.

According to Obua, the retreat will also focus on the role of the leaders in enhancing the household income, wealth creation and social economic transformation of the country.

Obua further noted that some of the opposition legislators who support the NRM Manifesto have also been invited to this retreat.

In the retreat according to Obua, legislators will also be allowed to discuss the performance of the country’s economy where priorities are now on service delivery.

On whether the retreat will discuss the long-awaited electoral reforms, the Chief Whip says it will not as they are still at the infant stage with the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.