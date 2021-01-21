NRM loses Kalungu district to NUP in local government polls

Kalungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ruling National Resistance Movement -NRM party has suffered a major defeat in Kalungu district leadership after the majority of their candidates lost seats in local government elections conducted on Wednesday.

NRM lost the Kalungu district chairperson’s seat and majority of positions of representatives in the district council which will now be dominated by the National Unity Platform-NUP in the next term of office 2021-2026.

Out of the 14 positions of councillors which were voted for on Wednesday, the NRM managed to retain only two positions of direct councillor for Lwabenge sub-county and the Female representative for Lukaya Town council which were won by John Kalema and Irene Mwebe Nanyanzi respectively.

Richard Kyabaggu, the incumbent L.CV Chairperson and NRM flag-bearer also lost the seat to National Unity Platform-NUP’s Ahmed Mukiibi Nyombi according to Electoral Commission official final results.

Ann Namatovu, the Kalungu District Returning Officer declared Nyombi winner of the January 20th election with a total of 21,293 votes against 11, 805 votes by Kyabaggu, the NRM candidate. In the third position is independent candidate Mathias Kintu Musoke who scored 2,324 votes.

Similarly, in Masaka district and the newly created Masaka City, the NRM did not win a single position of leadership in L.CV elections in both areas after all the seats were taken by the opposition National Unity Platform and one independent councillor.

Florence Namayanja was declared the winner of Masaka City Mayoral race with 28,824 beatings NRM’s Wills Mbabazi Bamwesigye who scored 2,421 votes, DP’s Charles Kabanda got 841 votes.

Andrew Batemyetto Lukyamuzi, the National Unity Platform candidate was also declared Masaka L.CV chairperson-elect beating NRM’s Ezra Kanyana. According to official election results released by Nicholas Asiimwe, the Masaka district Returning Officer, Lukyamuzi emerged winner with 13,528 votes while Kanyana got 8,368 followed by Gerald Ntuuwa-independent scoring 376 votes.

Unlike Kalungu, the outgoing leadership in both Masaka district and Masaka Municipality have been held by the opposition parties of the Democratic Party-DP and the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC.

********

URN