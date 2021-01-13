NRM leaders in Soroti, Serere districts accused of campaigning for independents

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Divisions have emerged in the ruling National Resistance Movement- NRM camp in Soroti and Serere Districts as party leaders are accused of campaigning for independent candidates.

On Monday, Dakabela County MP in Soroti, Cosmas Elotu who is also the NRM flag bearer in accused the party Chairperson in Soroti, Charles Elasu for allegedly campaigning for his rival, an independent candidate, Peter Edopu Edepu.

Elasu, in the company of Calvin Echodu, NRM candidate for Soroti City West and other NRM leaders flew within a helicopter to Tubur Sub County where they are reported to have openly campaigned for Edopu.

According to Elotu, Elasu abused his office by openly campaigning for an independent candidate, something he notes is likely to affect his votes. Elotu also accuses Elasu of discrimination in the facilitation of NRM leaders in the county.

But Elasu says he was campaigning for the President in Tubur but his meeting coincided with Edopu, who was campaigning at the same venue.

This comes barely a week after the State Minister of Fisheries, Helen Adoa also accused Capt. Mike Mukula of allegedly backing her opponent, Suzan Irene Akiror. Her outcry follows a recorded video of Akiror accessing the compound of Capt. Mike Mukula in Soroti City.

In a press briefing on Tuesday at his home in Soroti, Mukula denied knowledge of any engagements with independent candidates.

Mukula has been campaigning in Eastern Region but has not stepped Serere district. When asked, he said that Serere is a stronghold, adding that his campaigns have been targeting FDC strongholds in the region.

URN