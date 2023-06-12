NRM leaders in Bugisu Sub-region petition Museveni over unfulfilled pledges

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement-NRM district chairpersons in Bugisu sub-region have urged President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to fulfill the promises he made to the region.

The NRM leaders presented their petition during the launch of the “Museveni Tova Ku Main” a campaign aimed at endorsing President Museveni for the presidency in the 2026 general elections, held at the cricket grounds in Mbale city.

The event was attended by NRM delegates, party youth leaders, Members of Parliament, district chairpersons, Resident District Commissioners, Resident City Commissioners, musicians, and others from Mbale, Bududa, Manafwa, Sironko, and Namisindwa districts.

John Walimbwa, the Manafwa District NRM chairperson, spoke on behalf of the NRM delegates, highlighting the pledges made by President Museveni. These include the tarmacking of Kaguta road, which President Museveni used to escape in 1983, the resettlement of landslide victims, the establishment of a public university in Bugisu, and resolving traditional leadership issues, among others.

Walimbwa also cited the ongoing progress on current pledges in different regions of Bugisu.

The Chief Guest at the event was Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs and the coordinator of the Office of the National Chairperson (ONC).

She assured Ugandans that President Museveni is not leaving office in 2026 and urged the youth to support him, emphasizing that their presidential pledges can only be fulfilled with President Museveni’s continued leadership.

She also cautioned the Bamasaba community to be vigilant against conflicts created by individuals who hinder the region’s development.

During the event, President Museveni gifted the youth with items such as sewing machines, hair shavers, and dryers to help alleviate poverty. Eng Irene Muloni Nafuna, the Woman Member of Parliament for Bulambuli District, expressed her gratitude for Hajjat Namyalo’s visit and thanked the president for his commitment to the region’s development through initiatives targeting the youth.

URN