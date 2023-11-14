NRM launches ‘champion groups’ in Mukono

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In preparation for the 2026 General Elections, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has introduced champion groups in Mukono district to fortify its influence at the grassroots level. The official launch took place at Kiyunga in Kyampisi Sub County.

These champion groups, explicitly stated not to replace existing party structures consist of dedicated party enthusiasts voluntarily engaging in canvassing support and promoting NRM ideologies within the community. Their mission goes beyond political advocacy, incorporating initiatives to enhance members’ welfare through commercial ventures, skill development, and access to small loans for personal and community development.

Major (Rtd) Awich Pollar Okwir, representing Vice President Jessica Alupo, emphasized the significance of these initiatives in keeping the party dynamic. He stated, “NRM is bound to state building and is dedicated to building permanent institutions. With such initiatives, we are building more leaders who also have a financial base.” During the launch, Okwir contributed UGX4 million to support the Kiyunga champion group in their development ventures.

He encouraged active engagement to bring back NRM members who lost in recent party elections. Ronald Kibuule, appointed as the patron of these initiatives, stressed the importance of harmonious coexistence between champion groups and the party’s structural leadership. He outlined the broader vision, extending across the entire district, with party members actively participating in government programs, monitoring, and spearheading mobilization efforts to restore NRM’s electoral success.

Acknowledging recent losses, particularly in the Central Region, Kibuule emphasized the need for organized efforts before the election period. He expressed confidence that the proactive unification of party members would lead to future victories, also expressing interest in standing as a Member of Parliament in Mukono County North in the upcoming general elections.

Juliet Amon, Chairperson of Kiyunga Champions Group, highlighted the diverse initiatives, including chicken rearing, apiary, decoration, and food vending. Beyond economic endeavors, the groups strategically focus on neutralizing opposition propaganda and elevating the party and its chairman in the public consciousness.

As Mukono becomes the focal point for these champion groups, the NRM aims not only to regain lost ground but also to establish a robust foundation for sustained party vitality and influence at the grassroots level. The parish-level groups boast more than 300 members.

Within this framework, the NRM enlists willing individuals as party members, with the understanding that they finance their initiatives in return for support during elections. However, political analysts caution that this model could be susceptible to infiltration by opportunists who might disrupt strategic plans.

****

URN